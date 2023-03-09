Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

