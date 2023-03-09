Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.89.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.