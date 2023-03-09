Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,870 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.16) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($91.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.35) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

