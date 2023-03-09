Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,870 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.16) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.80) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

