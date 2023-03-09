QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Insider Activity at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

