Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
