Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

