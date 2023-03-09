Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

