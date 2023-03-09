QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.
Insider Transactions at QuickLogic
In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
