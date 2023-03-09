QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

About QuickLogic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.