Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

