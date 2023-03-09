StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.87.
Institutional Trading of Cinedigm
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
