StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.