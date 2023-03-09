Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.