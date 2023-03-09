StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ EML opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
