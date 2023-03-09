StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

