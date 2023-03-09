StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

