Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.04. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

