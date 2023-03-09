U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

