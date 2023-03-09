U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of GROW opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.57.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
