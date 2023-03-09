Traders Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 80,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Berkshire Grey

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

