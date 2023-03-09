U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

