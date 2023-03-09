Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

