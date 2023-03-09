StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

