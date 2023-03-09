Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $515.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.