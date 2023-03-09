Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 3.1 %

TRC stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.69. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,181 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,801 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,038 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.