Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORA. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ORA opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
