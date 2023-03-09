Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORA. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.