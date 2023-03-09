Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.83.

ORA opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

