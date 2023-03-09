Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ORA opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

