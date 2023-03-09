Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $322.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.53.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $204.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

