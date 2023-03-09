ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on E. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
ENI Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:E opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.
Institutional Trading of ENI
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.