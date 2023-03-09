ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:EGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on E. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

ENI Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:E opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Analyst Recommendations for ENI (NYSE:E)

