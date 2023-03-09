Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Celanese Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

