Piper Sandler Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $322.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $204.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $190.99 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

