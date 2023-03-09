ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.
ENI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.
ENI Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of ENI
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Read More
