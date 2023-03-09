ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

