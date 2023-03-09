Piper Sandler Lowers Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $15.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,045,967.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,045,967.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.