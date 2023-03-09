Piper Sandler Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $15.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTKB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 9.26. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,045,967.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,045,967.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,348. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.