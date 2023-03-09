Piper Sandler Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 776,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 494,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

