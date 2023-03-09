Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celanese by 88.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

