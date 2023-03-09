Piper Sandler Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

