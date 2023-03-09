Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Stock Down 7.1 %

OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.