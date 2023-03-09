Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$231.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $153.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

