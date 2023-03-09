Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
