Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

Mar 9th, 2023

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCYGet Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

