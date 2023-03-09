Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

