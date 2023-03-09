Scotiabank Increases Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$4.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Foran Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
OTC:FMCXF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
