Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$188.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $77.38 and a 1 year high of $153.20.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.