ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 381 ($4.58) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($2.83) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.