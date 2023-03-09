Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bridgestone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $20.97.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

