Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bridgestone Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $20.97.
