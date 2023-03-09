Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Lowered to GBX 825 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.29.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.