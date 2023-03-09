Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Lowered to GBX 825 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.29.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

