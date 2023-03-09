UBS Group Upgrades Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EGIEY opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.