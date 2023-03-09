UBS Group Upgrades Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to “Buy”

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EGIEY opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.