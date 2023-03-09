TD Securities Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$23.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

