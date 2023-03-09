TD Securities Increases Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Price Target to C$4.75

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Geodrill Price Performance
Shares of GEODF stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.
