TD Securities Increases Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Price Target to C$4.75

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GEODF stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

