IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,655 ($19.90) to GBX 1,800 ($21.65) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($13.83) to GBX 1,120 ($13.47) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered IMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.05) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IMI in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,629.17.

IMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Monday. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

