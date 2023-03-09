Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,196 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 7,207 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

