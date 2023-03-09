Head to Head Comparison: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 2.03 $20.75 million $3.05 8.18 Fulton Financial $1.09 billion 2.50 $286.98 million $1.67 9.79

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 24.93% 16.65% 1.16% Fulton Financial 26.28% 12.92% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

