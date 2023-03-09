Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 12,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 1,668 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 134,670 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $1,631,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $4,550,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $3,522,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.05.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.