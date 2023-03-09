Financial Analysis: Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) and NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) and NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Concentric AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of NORMA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concentric AB (publ) and NORMA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $4.36 4.70 NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65

Profitability

Concentric AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NORMA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Concentric AB (publ) and NORMA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Concentric AB (publ) and NORMA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentric AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 NORMA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NORMA Group has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.15%. Given NORMA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NORMA Group is more favorable than Concentric AB (publ).

Dividends

Concentric AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Concentric AB (publ) pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

NORMA Group beats Concentric AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentric AB (publ)

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment. Its products are used in trucks, industrial applications, construction equipment, and agricultural machinery markets. Concentric AB (publ) was founded in 1921 and is based in Linköping, Sweden.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

